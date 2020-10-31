Barry Alvarez: Wisconsin football up to 22 active COVID-19 cases

The Badgers announced a seven-day pause of team activities on Wednesday as they tried to stop the spread of the virus. Hotel rooms were provided to separate players who live together so each player could have his own living space, and the team’s facility was shut down for workouts. Players are to only come to the facility for daily COVID-19 testing, to pick up food, or to receive sports medicine treatment.

UW said on Thursday that the earliest it could conduct in-person activities or practice would be Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Per Big Ten Conference protocol, coaches who test positive for COVID-19 must complete a 10-day isolation before they can be cleared to return to in-person team activities. Chryst, who tested positive on Tuesday afternoon and began isolation Wednesday, can return to in-person coaching at the earliest

Players who test positive are out of game action for 21 days starting from their initial positive test. The three-week absence was designed to allow for 10 days of no activity and isolation, a battery of cardiac screening to be conducted after 14 days, followed by a seven-day window for a player to get reconditioned physically.