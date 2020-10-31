Barry Alvarez: Wisconsin football up to 22 active COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 outbreak that has shut down the University of Wisconsin football program continues to expand.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday morning that the program now has 22 active cases.
“I just got a report this morning. Today we are at 10 staff, 12 players, a total of 22. So we’re still having additions in our cases and that’s something that we’ve got to get our arms around and control it,” Alvarez said in an interview.
UW head coach Paul Chryst is among the 22 active cases, the program announced. Sources tell the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf have also tested positive.
The Badgers, who canceled their game against Nebraska this weekend due to their COVID-19 situation, have had 21 new positive cases in the past week.
Alvarez also said the program will decide early next week whether they can play against Purdue, whom they’re slated to host at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7.
“We’ll take a look at where we are, where our positive testing is, and make a decision on Tuesday,” Alvarez said.
Illinois — who the No. 9 Badgers beat 45-7 in their season-opening win — announced Saturday morning that two players had tested positive, quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore. "Several other" players won't play Saturday against Purdue after contact tracing designated them as being at risk of infection.
The Badgers announced a seven-day pause of team activities on Wednesday as they tried to stop the spread of the virus. Hotel rooms were provided to separate players who live together so each player could have his own living space, and the team’s facility was shut down for workouts. Players are to only come to the facility for daily COVID-19 testing, to pick up food, or to receive sports medicine treatment.
UW said on Thursday that the earliest it could conduct in-person activities or practice would be Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Per Big Ten Conference protocol, coaches who test positive for COVID-19 must complete a 10-day isolation before they can be cleared to return to in-person team activities. Chryst, who tested positive on Tuesday afternoon and began isolation Wednesday, can return to in-person coaching at the earliest
Players who test positive are out of game action for 21 days starting from their initial positive test. The three-week absence was designed to allow for 10 days of no activity and isolation, a battery of cardiac screening to be conducted after 14 days, followed by a seven-day window for a player to get reconditioned physically.
The time the Big Ten calls for players to be out of game action is the longest of any Power Five conference. It also exceeds CDC recommendations. Dr. Jim Borchers, the head team physician of Ohio State football who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said when the conference brought football back this year that the protocol was made out of an abundance of caution.
The cardiac screening players must undergo is designed to find symptoms of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can be life-threatening. Myocarditis concerns were reportedly a factor in the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the football season.
However, the conference’s 21-day layoff rule has been called into question this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
ESPN’s Rece Davis asked Alvarez about the report and if the Big Ten would consider changing the 21-day protocol.
“I think several athletic directors have looked at that number and thought it was a little high, but none of us are doctors, that’s not our decision to make. That’s for our medical professionals to make,” Alvarez said.
“I’m sure we’ll take a look at it. I saw the report also and I’m sure we’ll take a look at it, but it’s still going to be a medical decision.”
FAQs regarding the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Saturday morning, the Badgers football program has 22 active cases of COVID-19 — 12 student-athletes and 10 staff members. The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference Wednesday that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 21 more people within the program between Oct. 24-31.
Public Health Madison and Dane County told the State Journal on Tuesday that 60 COVID-19 cases are identified as being associated with UW football. The dates of those positive tests range from early June to Monday.
Why is Saturday’s canceled game at Nebraska a no contest if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the game is considered a no contest and won’t be counted on either team’s record.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the Nebraska game to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule another game?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window. UW and Nebraska won’t play this weekend and will not make the game up.
Nebraska requested Thursday that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game Saturday against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
To be determined. UW is slated to host Purdue on Nov. 7. If the Badgers can stop the spread of the virus, there’s some hope they could play that game. Alvarez said Saturday that the program will decide Tuesday if the Purdue game can be played.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities started Wednesday, so the earliest they could return to in-person activities would be Wednesday, Nov. 4. Whether the team can return to in-person activities and practice that day will be determined by its testing data, Alvarez said.
Chryst said he believes three days would be enough time to get the Badgers ready to play. Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 7 because he must complete a 10-day isolation before returning to in-person coaching.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss many more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
During a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Chryst said he felt fine physically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
The football team is not to come to the team’s facility other than for daily COVID-19 testing, picking up food, and sports medicine treatment. No workouts are allowed, and the program has discouraged players from going to other gyms on campus or in the community.
