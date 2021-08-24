Barry Alvarez will have role in ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 alliance's football scheduling

The Wisconsin Badgers won’t be regularly taking on teams like Southern Cal and Clemson in nonconference football games in the next couple of years, but those matchups could become commonplace soon.
The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences made official Tuesday an alliance that will cover a number of issues, including football scheduling issues, as the leagues seek stability in the shifting landscape of college sports.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said former University of Wisconsin athletic director and football coach Barry Alvarez — who joined the Big Ten as a special adviser on football matters — will play a role in navigating the football scheduling questions the alliance faces.
“He now will be an asset to all of us here to work through from a coach and an administrative leader standpoint,” Warren said of Alvarez’s role.
Few firm details were given during the commissioners’ news conference, but it’s clear the conferences see value in creating marquee matchups to fill nonconference schedules. All three conference leaders said contracts for nonconference games already in place will be upheld.
Warren and Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff were asked if the alliance between their schools would force their conferences to drop from the nine in-conference games per year to eight. Both said it was on the table, but no decision had been made.
“Those will be the kind of issues that we’ll be dealing with over the next weeks, months, to years as we look forward to building this scheduling alliance together,” Warren said.
