Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director

It didn’t work, Hoyt said, and Alvarez got the message.

“Barry turned around in a very short time,” said Hoyt, a former journalism professor who served on the Athletic Board from 1990 to 2000, the last nine years as chair. “I heard him probably from his second year to third year giving wonderful presentations to the parents of the recruits on the value of an education and the value of the academics of the campus. He wouldn’t have been able to give that coming in the front door.”

Alvarez’s bravado showed through on his first day at UW when he told media members and boosters assembled for a news conference that success-starved football fans should buy season tickets now because there soon wouldn’t be any left.

He backed it up with a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl victory following the 1993 season, starting a run of 11 bowl game appearances in 13 years. It was an attitude and financial shift for a program that had as many seasons with two wins or fewer as ones that ended in a bowl game (six) in the four decades before Alvarez’s debut.

The idea that big things could happen for UW’s major sports was cultivated by Alvarez, Richter and Chancellor Donna Shalala.