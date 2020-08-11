Barry Alvarez, Paul Chryst offer thoughts on shorter spring football season

“The first thing you’ve got to answer is, ‘What do you want the fall to look like?’” Chryst said. “I think there’s some things you could do in the spring. You could do some games against other opponents, almost like preseason games in the NFL, play against teams you’ve never played against before and have great matchups.”

Concerns over eligibility have been a frequent topic of discussion between Chryst and his players, he said.

If Big Ten teams played six, seven, or eight games as Alvarez suggests might be possible, would that count as a full year of eligibility? Would football players face the same fate as seniors from spring sports, whose scholarships weren’t extended after their championships were canceled despite the NCAA allowing programs to do so?

Those questions need to be answered to give players clarity in order to make a decision regarding their careers. Alvarez said athletic directors are meeting tomorrow to begin those discussions, and Chryst said he’s been told the goal is to have those answers by the middle of August.

“You know what (players) don’t want to do? They don’t want to waste a year,” Chryst said. “If I’m a senior, is that how I want to spend my last season, knowing there’s no guarantees?”