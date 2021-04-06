Barry Alvarez chooses laughs over tears during 'day of celebration'

UW, of course, sent Alvarez out a winner with a 24-10 victory over the Tigers.

Watching from home Tuesday was UW deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh, who was quarantining due to positive COVID-19 tests in his family. What McIntosh witnessed on television were some of the things that have always impressed him about the man he played for and now works under: his confidence and ability to carry a room.

When Alvarez was asked what he’d like to be remembered for, he said as “the guy who backed up what he promised.”

“He went out like he came in,” McIntosh said. “Today was kind of a reconciling of where Wisconsin athletics is today compared to where it was in 1990. Barry is responsible for a lot of that. There are other people — Pat Richter and Donna Shalala — and those folks get a lot of the credit along the way and should. But today was a day to honor Barry and so much of what happened here is because of him and he’s deserving of that recognition.”

For three-plus decades, Alvarez has been in the spotlight at UW either as a football coach or an athletic director. While he said he plans to do more traveling and spending time with his grandchildren, it’s hard to imagine Alvarez making a clean break to a quiet life of retirement.