When the University of Wisconsin football team finally created some breathing room in the third quarter Saturday afternoon, it was tailbacks Jonathan Taylor and Taiwan Deal taking turns pounding the Rutgers defense into submission.
Taylor finished with 208 yards and three touchdowns in the Badgers’ 31-17 victory over the Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium, while Deal added 77 yards on only nine carries.
“Me and JT, we talked on the sideline and we knew we had to come out and make a statement,” Deal said after averaging 8.6 yards per carry. “That was definitely our mind-set, to come out, run the ball hard, soften those guys up and open some lanes.”
That UW generated 317 rushing yards against Rutgers wasn’t all that surprising. The Badgers entered the game ranked sixth nationally in rushing offense, while only 14 teams in the country ranked below the Scarlet Knights in rushing defense.
Still, UW had struggled running the ball in recent weeks – at least by its standards – and was determined to get back on track. After being held below 200 rushing yards in three consecutive games, the Badgers breezed past that mark in the third quarter against Rutgers and didn’t stop there.
“That’s how it should look like all the time,” senior left guard Michael Deiter said.
Chunk plays have been hard to come by for UW – both on the ground and through the air – but the Badgers generated 14 of them against the Scarlet Knights.
Included in that batch were 11 rushing plays of 10 yards or longer. Taylor was responsible for seven of them, while Deal had three.
“It feels good because those don’t come really often,” Taylor said. “One of the biggest things is just being appreciative of every opportunity you get. Whenever I’m out there, whether it was 10 (yards) or 20 or 80, I’m always thankful, especially for the guys up front making it happen.”
Taylor’s sixth career 200-yard performance was rewarding for two big reasons.
First, he’s a New Jersey native who originally was committed to Rutgers.
Plus, he was coming off a forgettable effort in a loss last week at Northwestern. Taylor lost two fumbles and finished with 46 yards on 11 carries.
“After a game like that, you always want to respond way better than you did the week before,” Taylor said. “Coming off a game like that never leaves a good taste in your mouth.”
The defining stretch for Taylor and Co. came after halftime. UW turned to sophomore quarterback Jack Coan after starter Alex Hornibrook was knocked out of the game with a head injury, his second in a stretch of three games.
Coan spent his two series against the Scarlet Knights handing the ball off to either Taylor or Deal.
UW ran the ball 13 consecutive times to open the second half, covering 163 yards during a pair of touchdown drives that helped the Badgers extend their lead to 24-3.
Deal had a 29-yard run on the first drive, which ended with Taylor scoring from 38 yards.
On the next series, Taylor had a 20-yard burst and another that covered 18 yards and ended with his third score of the game. Deal also had runs of 13 and 10 yards on that drive.
The run that pushed Taylor over the 200-yard mark was a 17-yarder midway through the fourth quarter. It should have been about a 4-yard run, but Taylor carried the pile another 13 yards with the help of his teammates pushing from behind.
“That,” UW junior right tackle David Edwards said, “is a special dude.”