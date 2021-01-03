Badgers' WR Kendric Pryor will return next season

This football season didn’t go the way Kendric Pryor hoped.

Injuries derailed what looked like it may have been a productive year for the senior wide receiver. But Pryor announced on Sunday he’ll be taking advantage of an unprecedented circumstance and returning to the University of Wisconsin for a sixth season.

“We back baby!” Pryor wrote in a social media post. “Ready to get back on the field with my brothers.”

Pryor is a versatile receiver for the Badgers, possessing the ability to play on the outside and in the slot. He’s also proven to be an effective runner on jet sweeps, a crucial factor in the UW offense that was absent this season after Pryor and fellow senior receiver Danny Davis suffered injuries that held them out multiple weeks.

The NCAA approved a blanket waiver that didn’t count this season against players’ eligibility, giving a fifth-year senior like Pryor the ability to

Pryor had eight catches for 119 yards this season and played in three of the team’s seven games. Pryor has 67 catches for 849 yards and four touchdowns in his career to go with 32 rushes, 368 yards and five scores on the ground.