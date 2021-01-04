 Skip to main content
Badgers' WR Kendric Pryor will return for 2021 season
Kendric Pryor returning

University of Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor celebrates a first down in 2019. Pryor announced Sunday he will return to the program in 2021.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

This football season didn’t go the way Kendric Pryor hoped.

Injuries derailed what looked like it may have been a productive year for the senior wide receiver. But Pryor announced on Sunday he’ll be taking advantage of an unprecedented circumstance and returning to the University of Wisconsin for a sixth season.

“We back baby!” Pryor wrote in a social media post. “Ready to get back on the field with my brothers.”

Pryor is a versatile receiver for the Badgers, possessing the ability to play on the outside and in the slot. He’s also proven to be an effective runner on jet sweeps, a crucial factor in the UW offense that was absent this season after Pryor and fellow senior receiver Danny Davis suffered injuries that held them out multiple weeks.

The NCAA approved a blanket waiver that didn’t count this season against players’ eligibility, giving a fifth-year senior like Pryor the ability to return.

Pryor had eight catches for 119 yards this season and played in three of the team’s seven games. Pryor has 67 catches for 849 yards and four touchdowns in his career to go with 32 rushes, 368 yards and five scores on the ground.

UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said last month that he believed Pryor and Davis would return to the team in 2021.

“I know (coach Paul Chryst) has spoken with guys more directly and they’ve done more to share their feelings going forward, knowing that they can always kind of change (their mind),” Rudolph said. “I would think that those two would want to take advantage of another year.”

Pryor adds a reliable option to a wide receiver group that would’ve been thin on game experience if he had left. UW brought in two wide receivers in the 2021 recruiting class and freshmen Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler emerged as every-game contributors.

Pryor is the fourth upperclassman to announce he'll return to UW in 2021 — tight end Jake Ferguson, cornerback Faion Hicks and linebacker Jack Sanborn all have said they'll be back with the Badgers next year. 

Breaking down the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

