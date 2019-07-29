The University of Wisconsin football team is seeking a medical non-counter for outside linebacker Griffin Grady, a Badgers official confirmed Monday.
Doing so would allow Grady to maintain his financial aid package at UW without playing football. Rivals.com first reported the news.
Grady, a redshirt junior, will step away from football after switching from inside linebacker to outside linebacker earlier this offseason.
The Dublin, Ohio native played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2016 before redshirting the following year. In 21 career games, he recorded 10 tackles.
Grady's situation could mean the departure of two outside linebackers from the program this summer. Incoming freshman Skyler Meyers entered the NCAA transfer portal in June, allowing other program to contact him about a transfer.
UW still maintains plenty of candidates to start opposite Zack Baun this season, including Noah Burks, Izayah Green-May, Christian Bell and Tyler Johnson.