Badgers' win streak against Purdue rides on blocking George Karlaftis

Chryst said his offensive line has done a good job adjusting to what teams are doing midgame and settling into the flow of the action. A lot of their prep work during the week is preparing them for multiple looks at what an opponent has done and what it could do against UW, so a slow start as they process the looks that are actually being used on game day makes some sense.

But Beach — who has allowed a team-high 12 pressures on his team-high 166 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF — said he and the line are focused on starting the game aggressively.

“You can watch as much film as you want, you never know what they're going to come out in or how they'll play it, you never can get that true feel,” Beach said. “I feel like that's been our goal as an offensive line is rather than feeling it out the first series, instead just attacking right away and getting after them. … Just saying, ‘Hey, who cares how they're playing it, just go out and play ball.’”

Keeping Mertz protected this week may involve tight ends more frequently, though UW has been hesitant to use Jake Ferguson on chip blocks because he’s such a valuable receiving threat. Chipping can throw off the timing of his route and prevent him from making plays.

Mertz also has a role in keeping Karlaftis and the rest of the Boilermakers’ rush away from him.