Badgers' win streak against Purdue rides on blocking George Karlaftis

Two lengthy streaks are on the line Saturday when the University of Wisconsin football team travels to Purdue.
The Badgers (3-3) are looking to extend their longest active win streak against an opponent that still plays football (14 games), which would also break a tie for the program’s longest win streak against a Big Ten Conference opponent. Meanwhile, No. 25 Purdue (4-2) is looking to notch its first win as a team ranked in the AP Top 25 poll since 2005.
The 2 p.m. game could also snap coach Paul Chryst and UW’s skid of eight games against teams ranked in the AP poll.
But Badgers players weren’t talking about streaks or the history that could be made in West Lafayette — the focus was squarely on what this game means for UW in the Big Ten West Division race, which the Boilermakers busted open last week with their upset win at Iowa.
“We choose our own destiny, man,” senior receiver Danny Davis said.
UW’s win streak over Purdue has mostly featured blowouts, with an average score being 36.1-15.1. But there have been some recent close calls. Purdue hung tough after falling behind 14-0 against the No. 7 Badgers at Camp Randall in 2017, but its offense never found the end zone in a 17-9 loss in coach Jeff Brohm’s first season. The following season at Ross-Ade Stadium, UW needed a stellar performance from tailback Jonathan Taylor to win in triple overtime.
One area that’s been in the Badgers’ favor for the duration of the win streak over Purdue has been on the line of scrimmage. UW could control the line against the Boilermakers and build its offense around that fact. That edge isn’t there this year — in fact, Purdue likely believes its defensive line is in for a big day given how it’s playing and what they’re watching on tape from the Badgers’ offensive line.
Led by star defensive end George Karlaftis — who has 5½ tackles for loss, three sacks and 30 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus — the Purdue front will look to replicate its performance against Iowa from a week ago. The Boilermakers held Iowa’s offense to 76 yards rushing and had four sacks.
Karlaftis doesn’t lead the team in sacks, as defensive tackle Branson Deen has four, but his impact on opposing offenses is undeniable. It allows Purdue’s new defensive staff to be creative knowing the attention that’ll be paid to Karlaftis.
“You see teams that don't do (certain schemes) versus anybody else and they're chipping him every play or they're running away from him, whatever the case may be,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “When you see guys that earn that type of respect, you know the type of players they are. Most college teams aren't going to do that, that's more NFL style of, ‘This guy's not going to wreck the game.’ And shockingly, he still does almost every single week.”
How the Badgers adjust their game plan for Karlaftis will be shown Saturday — players weren’t trying to give anything away this week. But it’s unlikely UW follows the path it did against the other standout defensive end it’s faced this season, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson didn’t dominate the box score, tallying three tackles and one quarterback hit, but he was in the backfield constantly and his pressure forced UW quarterback Graham Mertz into other rushers.
Senior left tackle Tyler Beach will see a lot of Karlaftis this weekend. As will either senior Logan Bruss or redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini at right tackle. Bruss has missed the past two games due to injury, but Chryst said he’s been able to do more in practice this week and the team’s hopeful about his chances to play against Purdue.
Beach and Bortolini had trouble early in last week’s game against Army’s Andre Carter, but they got better as the game went along. That’s something UW can’t afford this weekend. A slow start against Karlaftis could result in game-swinging plays for Purdue.
“He's gotten a lot more physical, I think,” Beach said of Karlaftis. “He used to be a guy that would work edges and work inside moves. But now that he's stronger and bigger, he can work a bull, which makes a guy pretty dangerous. So you get a guy that can use all three of those in his wheelhouse, you’ve got to be ready for all of them as an offensive lineman.”
Chryst said his offensive line has done a good job adjusting to what teams are doing midgame and settling into the flow of the action. A lot of their prep work during the week is preparing them for multiple looks at what an opponent has done and what it could do against UW, so a slow start as they process the looks that are actually being used on game day makes some sense.
But Beach — who has allowed a team-high 12 pressures on his team-high 166 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF — said he and the line are focused on starting the game aggressively.
“You can watch as much film as you want, you never know what they're going to come out in or how they'll play it, you never can get that true feel,” Beach said. “I feel like that's been our goal as an offensive line is rather than feeling it out the first series, instead just attacking right away and getting after them. … Just saying, ‘Hey, who cares how they're playing it, just go out and play ball.’”
Keeping Mertz protected this week may involve tight ends more frequently, though UW has been hesitant to use Jake Ferguson on chip blocks because he’s such a valuable receiving threat. Chipping can throw off the timing of his route and prevent him from making plays.
Mertz also has a role in keeping Karlaftis and the rest of the Boilermakers’ rush away from him.
“For me, it's just making sure everybody's in the right spot at the right time as far as protection,” Mertz said. “I can definitely help the guys out.”
Badgers in the NFL: Check out top performances by former Wisconsin players in Week 6
Rob Havenstein — Rams
The Los Angeles Rams’ offensive line bounced back in a major way this week after a rough week against the Arizona Cardinals, and right tackle Rob Havenstein was a major factor in that performance. Havenstein helped the offense gain 365 yards and quarterback Matthew Stafford throw four touchdowns in a 38-11 win over the New York Giants.
“Our demeanor doesn’t change, and I think that's a credit to the guys we have in this room and especially Sean (McVay, the Rams’ coach) having his input on everything,” the former second-round pick said.
Jonathan Taylor — Colts
The Badgers’ second all-time leading rusher is heating up after another massive output. Taylor had 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and a 13-yard catch in the Indianapolis Colts’ 31-3 win over Houston.
Taylor’s highlight play was an 83-yard run to start a third-quarter drive, the longest carry in the NFL this season. He rushed four times on the series, gained 88 yards and scored a touchdown from 4 yards out.
Taylor is up to 472 yards rushing and five total touchdowns this season.
J.J. Watt — Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals remained the only undefeated team in the NFL and former Badgers defensive end J.J. Watt was instrumental in the win. He had five tackles and a strip-sack on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield that Arizona recovered.
Watt faces his former team, the Houston Texans, for the first time next week.
T.J. Watt — Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a comeback attempt from the Seattle Seahawks and the former UW outside linebacker made the play in overtime that was key to the 23-20 win. His strip-sack of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith set up the Steelers with the ball inside the Seahawks’ 20-yard line and led to the winning field goal.
It was the capper on a seven-tackle, two-sack, three-TFL, three-passes-defended performance for Watt.
Kevin Zeitler — Ravens
Former UW offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and the Baltimore Ravens posted arguably the most impressive win of the week by blowing out the Los Angeles Chargers.
Zeitler and the Ravens’ run game was central to that effort, clearing the way for three touchdowns on the ground and 327 total yards. Baltimore has won five consecutive games after falling to the Raiders in Week 1.