Badgers will plan for full crowds at Camp Randall in 2021 football season

Games against Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa have been among the most-attended events at Camp Randall in the last 15 years.

"We really don't know how many people we'll have in the stadium, but we do know we have a great schedule," UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a video message with the email sent Thursday morning. "We're really looking forward to getting people back in the stands."

McIntosh said safety will guide decisions on how much of Camp Randall will be open next season. The athletic department has invested in upgrades at the stadium to limit the number of things fans have to touch.

UW also will introduce an electronic ticketing system for the 2021 season that McIntosh said will limit further the potential for passing items back and forth.

The optimistic approach for 2021 mirrors how the campus is planning ahead, McIntosh said, but it isn't locked in.