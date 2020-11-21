Badgers-Wildcats defensive showdown ‘the Midwest way,’ Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald says

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's gravely voice escalated as he talked about defense.

The way a judge might discuss the constitution or an artist might describe Picasso, his delivery became filled with passion and adoration as he mentioned the side of the ball on which he once played.

Fitzgerald nearly scoffed mentioning the flashy offense of today's youngsters as he made a point about the importance of stone-cold knockout defense.

"You look at grade school and high school football now. There's a lot of seven-on-seven (teams), the guys who go play in those and get their spark rating up and get all the free gear for playing seven on seven ."

Fitzgerald's voice almost rose to a shout.

"Eventually they get hit in the mouth," he said, blasting out the words like a hit he used to deliver in the 1990s.

"That's called playing defense," he said, a little more composed but still possessing the get-out-of-my-yard edge of an old-timer. "That's why I don't like that other stuff. I love watching our league. I love watching people get punched in the face. I love people responding to it."

Anyone watching Saturday's game in Evanston will appreciate what he means.