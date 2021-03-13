Badgers tried to keep running backs coach John Settle, but he’s leaving for Kentucky

UW is slated to begin spring practices March 30, which leaves little time to recruit and hire a replacement.

After his playing career at Appalachian State and six seasons in the NFL, Settle joined the coaching ranks with the Cleveland Browns and made the move with the franchise to Baltimore. He then coached eight seasons at Fresno State before his first stint at UW. He also coached with Chryst in the latter’s last season at Pittsburgh in 2014, helping running back John Conner become the Big East player of the year.

Settle has been an important recruiter and mentor of players during his time with the Badgers.

“I think coach Settle does a great job of kind of knowing what each guy needs and maybe where their strength is, kind of how they’re spending their time they want to devote to football,” Chryst said of Settle in November.

“Even learning how to study film and learning how to self-evaluate. And that takes a coach, and that’s where I think coach Settle does a great job of truly assisting our guys and that’s as much of coaching as what to do on a play or what technique to use in different situations.”

Speaking of the running backs group this season, assistant head coach and run-game coordinator Joe Rudolph said Settle established the tone of the room.