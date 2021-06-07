Badgers to play Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in 2026

After retiring athletic director Barry Alvarez said three weeks ago the University of Wisconsin football team had a new date set to play Notre Dame, the news became official Monday.

The Badgers will face Notre Dame on Sept. 5, 2026 at Lambeau Field, a makeup date from a game wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. That game rounds out the nonconference portion of the schedule in 2026, with UW already slated to play Western Illinois (Sept. 12, 2026) and Pittsburgh (Sept. 19, 2026).

The news was announced in a series of tweets between the programs' accounts, the Packers' account and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, who poked fun at UW coach Paul Chryst's lack of Twitter presence.

UW and Notre Dame will kick off the series on Sept. 25 with a matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago. Former Badgers quarterback Jack Coan is battling to be the Irish’s starter next season after transferring.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 6-8-2; the teams haven’t played since 1964. The last time UW played at Lambeau Field.

Here’s a look at UW’s scheduled nonconference games against Power Five opponents in upcoming seasons: