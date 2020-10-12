Badgers to open season Friday, Oct. 23 against Illinois

University of Wisconsin football will kick off the Big Ten Conference’s truncated season a week from Friday.

The league announced Monday morning that UW will host Illinois on Oct. 23, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The Badgers were scheduled for a Friday night opener in both the original schedule for the year and the Big Ten’s first version of a conference-only slate, which was postponed and adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No fans are allowed at Big Ten games as of now, but players’ parents will be permitted. However, UW said last week that it won’t allow players’ parents in the stadium for at least the opener due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations around the state.

The Badgers are ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25, and will be looking for revenge against Illinois, which upset UW on a last-second field goal midway through last season. That loss ended UW’s unbeaten start to the year, and ended a nine-game UW win streak in the series.