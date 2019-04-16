Try 3 months for $3
Paul Chryst-Western Michigan 2026

Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst on the sideline in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Badgers hosted BYU at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday Sept. 15, 2018. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

The Badgers will open the 2026 season against Western Michigan on Sept. 5 of that year at Camp Randall Stadium, UW announced Tuesday.

It marks the sixth meeting between the teams. The Badgers hold a 4-1 advantage in the series, most recently adding a 24-16 win in the 2016 Cotton Bowl.

UW has also scheduled a home game against Pittsburgh in 2026 before the Badgers travel to play the Panthers again in 2027.

Other notable upcoming non-conference games for UW include Notre Dame (2020 and 2021), Washington State (2022 and 2023), Virginia Tech (2024 and 2025) and UCLA (2029 and 2030).

