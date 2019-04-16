The Badgers will open the 2026 season against Western Michigan on Sept. 5 of that year at Camp Randall Stadium, UW announced Tuesday.
It marks the sixth meeting between the teams. The Badgers hold a 4-1 advantage in the series, most recently adding a 24-16 win in the 2016 Cotton Bowl.
UW has also scheduled a home game against Pittsburgh in 2026 before the Badgers travel to play the Panthers again in 2027.
Other notable upcoming non-conference games for UW include Notre Dame (2020 and 2021), Washington State (2022 and 2023), Virginia Tech (2024 and 2025) and UCLA (2029 and 2030).