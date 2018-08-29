The Big Ten released conference football schedules for the 2022-2025 seasons Wednesday, and the University of Wisconsin will face Ohio State every year during that span.
The Badgers' crossover games with the East division are as follows: at Michigan State, vs. Maryland and at Ohio State in 2022; vs. Rutgers, vs. Ohio State and at Indiana in 2023; at Michigan, vs. Penn State and at Ohio State in 2024; vs. Ohio State, vs. Michigan State and at Maryland in 2025.
UW has also scheduled non-conference games against Washington State (2022-23) and Virginia Tech (2024-25) during that time period.
The Badgers will open the 2022 season with a conference game at Camp Randall Stadium against Illinois. See UW's full conference schedule for the 2022-2025 seasons below:
2022
Sept. 3: Illinois
Oct. 1: at Northwestern
Oct. 8: at Michigan State
Oct. 15: Maryland
Oct. 22: at Purdue
Nov. 5: Nebraska
Nov. 12: at Ohio State
Nov. 19: at Iowa
Nov. 26: Minnesota
2023
Sept. 23: Rutgers
Sept. 30: Iowa
Oct. 14: at Illinois
Oct. 21: at Nebraska
Oct. 28: Ohio State
Nov. 4: Northwestern
Nov. 11: at Indiana
Nov. 18: Purdue
Nov. 25: at Minnesota
2024
Sept. 28: at Michigan
Oct. 5: at Purdue
Oct. 19: Penn State
Oct. 26: at Ohio State
Nov. 2: vs. Illinois
Nov. 9: at Northwestern
Nov. 16: Nebraska
Nov. 23: at Iowa
Nov. 30: Minnesota
2025
Sept. 20: Iowa
Oct. 4: at Nebraska
Oct. 11: Ohio State
Oct. 25: Michigan State
Nov. 1: Purdue
Nov. 8: at Maryland
Nov. 15: at Illinois
Nov. 22: Northwestern
Nov. 29: at Minnesota