Jonathan Taylor-2022-2025 conference schedule
The Big Ten released conference football schedules for the 2022-2025 seasons Wednesday, and the University of Wisconsin will face Ohio State every year during that span.

The Badgers' crossover games with the East division are as follows: at Michigan State, vs. Maryland and at Ohio State in 2022; vs. Rutgers, vs. Ohio State and at Indiana in 2023; at Michigan, vs. Penn State and at Ohio State in 2024; vs. Ohio State, vs. Michigan State and at Maryland in 2025.

UW has also scheduled non-conference games against Washington State (2022-23) and Virginia Tech (2024-25) during that time period.

The Badgers will open the 2022 season with a conference game at Camp Randall Stadium against Illinois. See UW's full conference schedule for the 2022-2025 seasons below:

2022

Sept. 3: Illinois

Oct. 1: at Northwestern

Oct. 8: at Michigan State

Oct. 15: Maryland

Oct. 22: at Purdue

Nov. 5: Nebraska

Nov. 12: at Ohio State

Nov. 19: at Iowa

Nov. 26: Minnesota

2023

Sept. 23: Rutgers

Sept. 30: Iowa

Oct. 14: at Illinois

Oct. 21: at Nebraska

Oct. 28: Ohio State

Nov. 4: Northwestern

Nov. 11: at Indiana

Nov. 18: Purdue

Nov. 25: at Minnesota

2024

Sept. 28: at Michigan

Oct. 5: at Purdue

Oct. 19: Penn State

Oct. 26: at Ohio State

Nov. 2: vs. Illinois

Nov. 9: at Northwestern

Nov. 16: Nebraska

Nov. 23: at Iowa

Nov. 30: Minnesota

2025

Sept. 20: Iowa

Oct. 4: at Nebraska

Oct. 11: Ohio State

Oct. 25: Michigan State

Nov. 1: Purdue

Nov. 8: at Maryland

Nov. 15: at Illinois

Nov. 22: Northwestern

Nov. 29: at Minnesota

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

