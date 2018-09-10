The University of Wisconsin's road game at Iowa on Sept. 22 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by FOX.
The Hawkeyes have upset highly ranked teams at Kinnick Stadium in recent years, including a 55-24 drubbing of Ohio State last season and a one-point thriller over Michigan in 2016.
Sixth-ranked UW, however, has won its past four games in Iowa City and hasn't lost in Kinnick Stadium since 2008. The Badgers earned a 38-14 victory in last year's matchup between the teams at Camp Randall Stadium.