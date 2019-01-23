University of Wisconsin tight end Kyle Penniston has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, a UW official confirmed Wednesday.
By doing so, other programs are now allowed to contact Penniston about a transfer. 247sports first listed Penniston among players who had entered the portal.
Penniston, rated by recruiting services as a three- or four-star prospect in the Class of 2015 coming out of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, Calif., played in 39 games for the Badgers, including 22 starts.
While he started 10 games in 2018, his playing time decreased later in the year and redshirt freshman Jake Ferguson emerged as UW's clear No. 1 option in the passing game at the position.
Penniston has caught 16 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns over his career at UW, including three catches for 18 yards and one score last season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.