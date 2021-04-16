Badgers tight end Jack Eschenbach finding confidence, niche in crowded position group

Ferguson and Eschenbach recently watched some of Eschenbach’s first practices. Ferguson said there’s little relation between the player on tape and the one he sees at practices now.

“Where he's come from is mind-blowing,” Ferguson said. “As a freshman, we're getting tossed, he was getting twisted, tossed. Now he's working this technique, getting through it, getting his hands inside, working his long arms. It's awesome to watch.”

Eschenbach also had to learn to believe in himself.

He said coming into his first practices in 2018, he wasn’t sure what to expect, and that put him on his heels. As he earned more playing time, with four appearances in 2019 and seven in 2020, and got more experience, his conviction in himself and his role grew.