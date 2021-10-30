Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff taken off field in ambulance after leg injury

University of Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff was taken off the field in an ambulance after what appeared to be a serious leg injury late in the third quarter of the Badgers' game against the ninth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
The redshirt sophomore's right leg was in an air cast when he was placed onto a stretcher. He pumped his right fist to the silent Camp Randall Stadium crowd, which garnered an ovation.
The injury happened as UW was driving after Iowa's first score of the game made it 20-7 Badgers. Freshman Braelon Allen rushed for 4 yards up the middle with 7 seconds left in the third quarter, and Cundiff was caught in the congestion. Trainers immediately rushed to his side as he covered his face with his hands.
Starting tight end Jake Ferguson ran to his side, and coach Paul Chryst also went to Cundiff as trainers tended to him. An air cast was brought out shortly after.
The stadium almost immediately went quiet, a stark contrast to the volume during much of the game as UW jumped out to a 20-0 lead. The Badgers were driving after Iowa got on the board with a 1-yard Spencer Petras QB keeper. Allen ran six times for 37 yards on the drive, and Graham Mertz fired a 14-yard completion to Danny Davis III to convert on third down.
Cundiff briefly stood with assistance on his left leg before being lowered onto the stretcher, when he gave his fist pump to the crowd.
The drive continued into the fourth quarter, with Mertz plowing in from 1 foot out for his second rushing touchdown to put UW back up 27-7.
