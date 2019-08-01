The University of Wisconsin checked in at No. 17 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll, which was released Thursday morning.
The Badgers, in a tie with Central Florida at No. 17, are coming off a disappointing 8-5 season after garnering College Football Playoff hype throughout the 2018 offseason. Their No. 17 ranking breaks a streak of seven straight polls where UW missed out on the top 25.
Other ranked Big Ten programs include Ohio State (No. 5), Michigan (No. 7), Penn State (No. 14), Iowa (No. 19), Michigan State (No. 20) and Northwestern (No. 25).
Nebraska, picked as the Big Ten West favorite by conference media members two weeks ago, received the most votes among teams not in the top 25.
The Associated Press preseason poll will be released later this month.