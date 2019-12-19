You are the owner of this article.
Badgers' Taylor, Biadasz, Baun make FWAA All-American first team
University of Wisconsin football team standouts Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz and Zack Baun added another All-American honor to their resumes on Thursday.

Biadasz, a junior center, and Taylor, a junior tailback, and Baun, a senior linebacker, were named first-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America.

Taylor was a key threat for No. 11 UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision. Taylor also led the FBS with 58 runs of 10 yards or more.

Biadasz — an Amherst native — was the linchpin of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Biadasz allowed four pressures on 352 pass-blocking snaps.

Baun, a Brown Deer product, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

UW has had an FWAA All-American in nine of the past 10 years.

Here’s a look at the full team:

2019 FWAA ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Joe Burrow, LSU (6-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio)

RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (6-1, 207, So., Sherwood Park, Alberta)

RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (5-11, 219, Jr., Salem, N.J.)

WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU (6-1, 200, So., Metairie, La.)

WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma (6-2, 189, Jr., Richmond, Texas)

TE Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic (6-5, 240, Sr., Gray, Ga.)

OL Penei Sewell, Oregon (6-6, 325, So., Malaeimi, American Samoa)

OL John Simpson, Clemson (6-4, 330, Sr., North Charleston, S.C.)

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia (6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Ga.)

OL Tristan Wirfs, Iowa (6-5, 322, Jr., Mount Vernon, Iowa)

C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin (6-3, 321, Jr., Amherst, Wis.)

DEFENSE

DL Bradlee Anae, Utah (6-3, 265, Sr., Laie, Hawaii)

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn (6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Ga.)

DL James Lynch, Baylor (6-4, 295, Jr., Round Rock, Texas)

DL Chase Young, Ohio State (6-5, 265, Jr., Upper Marlboro, Md.)

LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin (6-3, 235, Sr., Brown Deer, Wis.)

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (6-4, 230, Jr., Olathe, Kan.)

LB Evan Weaver, California (6-3, 235, Sr., Spokane, Wash.)

DB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State (6-1, 200, Jr., Grand Prairie, Texas)

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia (6-1, 194, Gr., Frisco, Texas)

DB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech (5-9, 183, Jr., Thibodaux, La.)

DB Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (5-10, 205, So., The Woodlands, Texas)

SPECIALISTS

K Keith Duncan, Iowa (5-10, 180, Jr., Weddington, N.C.)

P Max Duffy, Kentucky (6-1, 194, Jr., Perth, Australia)

KR Joe Reed, Virginia (6-3, 215, Sr., Charlotte Court House, Va.)

PR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (5-10, 182, So., Houston, Texas)

AP J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (5-10, 217, Jr., La Grange, Texas)

2019 FWAA ALL-AMERICA SECOND TEAM

Offense: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State; RB Travis Etienne, Clemson; RB Zack Moss, Utah; WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC; WR James Proche, SMU; TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State; OL Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU; OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State; OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky; OL Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon; C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma. Defense: DL Leki Fotu, Utah; DL Greg Rousseau, Miami; DL Jaylen Twyman, Pitt; DL Curtis Weaver, Boise State; LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech; LB Micah Parsons, Penn State; LB Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State; DB Luq Barcoo, San Diego State; DB Jeff Gladney, TCU; DB C.J. Henderson, Florida; DB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU. Specialists: K Nick Sciba, Wake Forest; P Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse; KR Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State; PR Jalen Reagor TCU; AP Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State.

