Badgers tailback Chez Mellusi out for the season

Mellusi and freshman Braelon Allen had been the Badgers’ 1-2 punch in the backfield the past five weeks, but the team will need a new back to emerge to replace Mellusi’s production. Allen figures to take the lead-back role and junior Brady Schipper likely will see more snaps after becoming the team’s third-down back. But redshirt sophomore Julius Davis — a Menomonee Falls product — got his first extended action last week against Rutgers and could be in line to fill the void.

Davis started the season on the Badgers’ scout team, but he has worked with the offense the past few weeks, Chryst said.

“I don't want to say it opened a lot of eyes, but it kind of just gave confidence not just to those around him, but to himself — you go all in on it and good things will happen,” Chryst said.

Davis had 32 yards on seven carries last week, but he had struggled to get on the field in his career as he dealt with injuries and a crowded position group. Chryst said Davis had a workman’s attitude throughout training camp and during practices this season, and Davis was ready to capitalize on his chance to earn more snaps in the blowout at Rutgers.