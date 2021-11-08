 Skip to main content
Badgers tailback Chez Mellusi listed as questionable for Northwestern game
Badgers tailback Chez Mellusi listed as questionable for Northwestern game

University of Wisconsin freshman tailback Braelon Allen speaks to the media after the Badgers defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-3 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

The University of Wisconsin football team may have gotten good news regarding an injury to junior running back Chez Mellusi. 

Mellusi was on Monday's status report as questionable after suffering a left-leg injury last week. Mellusi is the Badgers’ leading rusher with 815 yards this season, and he has five rushing touchdowns. The No. 20 Badgers host Northwestern at 11 a.m. Saturday.  

Mellusi was injured on a third-quarter run in the Badgers’ 52-3 rout of Rutgers. He was into the second level of the defense after a hole opened up in the middle of the offensive line. After Mellusi planted his left leg to make a cut to his right, he fell to the ground without being hit by a defender.

He reached for his left knee before trainers met him on the field. He slowly walked to the sideline training tent and after about 10 minutes in the tent, walked back to the Badgers’ locker room.

This story will be updated.

