Badgers tailback Chez Mellusi listed as questionable for Northwestern game

University of Wisconsin freshman tailback Braelon Allen speaks to the media after the Badgers defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-3 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
The University of Wisconsin football team may have gotten good news regarding an injury to junior running back Chez Mellusi.
Mellusi was on Monday's status report as questionable after suffering a left-leg injury last week. Mellusi is the Badgers’ leading rusher with 815 yards this season, and he has five rushing touchdowns. The No. 20 Badgers host Northwestern at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mellusi was injured on a third-quarter run in the
Badgers’ 52-3 rout of Rutgers. He was into the second level of the defense after a hole opened up in the middle of the offensive line. After Mellusi planted his left leg to make a cut to his right, he fell to the ground without being hit by a defender.
He reached for his left knee before trainers met him on the field. He slowly walked to the sideline training tent and after about 10 minutes in the tent, walked back to the Badgers’ locker room.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers crush Rutgers Scarlet Knights to earn fifth straight victory
Wisconsin safety John Torchio warms up before NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin safety John Torchio makes a catch during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes for a touchdown against Rutgers defensive back Christian Izien (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) is tackled by Rutgers defensive back Max Melton (16) and linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams (21) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams (21) intercepts a pass in front of Rutgers wide receiver Shameen Jones (7) during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes for a touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf (2) avoids the tackle of Rutgers defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71)during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is shown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (54) reacts after an interception against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Jackson Acker (34) rushes for a touchdown against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6 )runs against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs for yardage against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) scores a touchdown against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (2) returns a kick against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (2) returns a kick against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for yardage against Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J.
NOAH K. MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!