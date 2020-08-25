Badgers tackle Cole Van Lanen named AP Preseason All-American

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It will be a while before Cole Van Lanen plays football for the University of Wisconsin, but he’s still being recognized as one of the top players in college football.

Van Lanen, a UW senior, was named a second-team offensive tackle on the Associated Press Preseason All-American team on Tuesday. The AP Preseason All-American team considered all Division I college players despite some opting out of the season or not playing in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Lanen was one of 12 Big Ten Conference players to make either the first or second team.

Van Lanen earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the media last season, helping UW win the Big Ten West Division championship and a Rose Bowl berth. He enters the 2020 season with 40 appearances and 14 starts.

Here’s a look at the full team (x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season):

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.