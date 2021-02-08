Badgers tab Shaun Snee to lead football strength and conditioning

The University of Wisconsin football team stayed in-house to find their next strength and conditioning coach.

Shaun Snee was promoted to director of football strength and conditioning after spending the past six seasons as an assistant strength coach under Ross Kolodziej. Kolodziej was named the program’s defensive line coach last month, opening the top strength and conditioning post.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue developing the culture we’ve built in our strength and conditioning program,” Snee said in a statement released by UW. “I’d like to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and our administration for their belief in what we’re doing to develop the young men in our program. I’m also beyond thankful to my wife, Sarah, my parents, Ed and Diane, and my brothers, Ed, Chris and Dan, for all of the guidance and support that has allowed me to pursue this passion.”

Snee previously worked for Chryst at Pittsburgh and came with him when he was hired by UW in 2015. The assistant position he leaves behind was posted on UW's job site on Monday.

While Snee moves into the top strength and conditioning spot, the program’s other three assistants in the strength program — John Graves, Kyle Costigan and Ty Taylor — were retained as well.