 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers tab Shaun Snee to lead football strength and conditioning
0 comments
topical top story

Badgers tab Shaun Snee to lead football strength and conditioning

{{featured_button_text}}
Snee_Shaun_Winter_Conditioning_210128 (3).jpg

Shaun Snee leads University of Wisconsin football players during winter workouts. Snee was named the football program's strength and conditioning coach on Monday. 

 Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

The University of Wisconsin football team stayed in-house to find their next strength and conditioning coach.

Shaun Snee was promoted to director of football strength and conditioning after spending the past six seasons as an assistant strength coach under Ross Kolodziej. Kolodziej was named the program’s defensive line coach last month, opening the top strength and conditioning post.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue developing the culture we’ve built in our strength and conditioning program,” Snee said in a statement released by UW. “I’d like to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and our administration for their belief in what we’re doing to develop the young men in our program. I’m also beyond thankful to my wife, Sarah, my parents, Ed and Diane, and my brothers, Ed, Chris and Dan, for all of the guidance and support that has allowed me to pursue this passion.”

Snee previously worked for Chryst at Pittsburgh and came with him when he was hired by UW in 2015. The assistant position he leaves behind was posted on UW's job site on Monday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While Snee moves into the top strength and conditioning spot, the program’s other three assistants in the strength program — John Graves, Kyle Costigan and Ty Taylor — were retained as well.

Shaun Snee MUG

Snee said there may be some differences from what Kolodziej has done in the past, but the fundamentals of the program will remain the same.

“I’m fortunate to work with a great staff and we will continue to take a holistic approach to developing our guys that’s rooted in the science of mental and physical performance,” he said.

Breaking down the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics