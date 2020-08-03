Badgers student-athletes request $2 million scholarship fund for students of color

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin have requested the Badgers athletic department creates an annual $2 million fund to cover costs for students of color.

The request, made through social media, comes after student-athletes were successful in petitioning for a university crest with a black ‘W’ to be worn on athletic uniforms.

The fund would, “raise money to provide scholarships for, but not limited to tuition, books, fees, room and board, and living cost for students of color who qualify through admissions to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison but financially may not be able to afford to attend,” according to the athletes’ statement.

The athletes’ statement says the fund’s creation would increase diversity among the student body and remove barriers of entry for students of color who otherwise might not have the financial support.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

According to the statement, the fund would allow for “at minimum 40 additional black students per year to attend the university.”