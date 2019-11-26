The University of Wisconsin football team kept its place in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

The Badgers, coming off a 45-24 win against Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium, were ranked No. 12 in the CFP rankings released Tuesday night.

UW (9-2, 6-2) plays at No. 8 Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in one of the premier matchups of the weekend. The winner goes on to play No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game.

Here’s a look at the full CFP rankings:

1. Ohio State 11-0

2. LSU 11-0

3. Clemson 11-0

4. Georgia 10-1

5. Alabama 10-1

6. Utah 10-1

7. Oklahoma 10-1

8. Minnesota 10-1

9. Baylor 10-1

10. Penn State 9-2

11. Florida 9-2

12. Wisconsin 9-2

13. Michigan 9-2

14. Oregon 9-2

15. Auburn 8-3

16. Notre Dame 9-2

17. Iowa 8-3

18. Memphis 10-1

19. Cincinnati 10-1

20. Boise State 10-1

21. Oklahoma State 8-3

22. USC 8-4

23. Iowa State 7-4

24. Virginia Tech 8-3

25. Appalachian State 10-1

