The University of Wisconsin football team kept its place in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.
The Badgers, coming off a 45-24 win against Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium, were ranked No. 12 in the CFP rankings released Tuesday night.
UW (9-2, 6-2) plays at No. 8 Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in one of the premier matchups of the weekend. The winner goes on to play No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game.
Here’s a look at the full CFP rankings:
1. Ohio State 11-0
2. LSU 11-0
3. Clemson 11-0
4. Georgia 10-1
5. Alabama 10-1
6. Utah 10-1
7. Oklahoma 10-1
8. Minnesota 10-1
9. Baylor 10-1
10. Penn State 9-2
11. Florida 9-2
12. Wisconsin 9-2
13. Michigan 9-2
14. Oregon 9-2
15. Auburn 8-3
16. Notre Dame 9-2
17. Iowa 8-3
18. Memphis 10-1
19. Cincinnati 10-1
20. Boise State 10-1
21. Oklahoma State 8-3
22. USC 8-4
23. Iowa State 7-4
24. Virginia Tech 8-3
25. Appalachian State 10-1