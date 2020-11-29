 Skip to main content
Badgers stay put in AP Top 25 poll
No game this weekend resulted in no movement in the AP Top 25 poll for the University of Wisconsin football team.

The Badgers stayed at No. 18 in the poll released Sunday after their game against Minnesota was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Gophers’ program.

UW is set for a ranked matchup with No. 10 Indiana at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. It’ll be the team’s first home game since the season opener against Illinois on Oct. 23.

This is the first meeting between the Badgers and the Hoosiers since 2017 and UW has won the last 10 meetings in this series.

Along with UW and Indiana, there are three other Big Ten Conference teams ranked in this week’s poll: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 16 Northwestern and No. 24 Iowa.

Here’s a look at the poll, with team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Alabama 8-0 (62)

2. Notre Dame 9-0

3. Ohio State 4-0

4. Clemson 8-1

5. Texas A&M 6-1

6. Florida 7-1

7. Cincinnati 8-0

8. BYU 9-0

9. Miami 7-1

10. Indiana 5-1

11. Georgia 6-2

12. Iowa State 7-2

13. Oklahoma 6-2

14. Coastal Carolina 9-0

15. Marshall 7-0

16. Northwestern 5-1

17. USC 3-0

18. Wisconsin 2-1

19. Oklahoma State 6-2

20. Louisiana-Lafayette

21. Oregon 3-1

22. Tulsa 5-1

23. Washington 3-0

24. Iowa 4-2

25. Liberty 9-1

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, N.C. State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1.

