Badgers stay put in AP Top 25 poll

The University of Wisconsin stayed at No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

News that senior quarterback Jack Coan will be out indefinitely after a foot injury and redshirt freshman Graham Mertz has assumed the starter’s reps in practice apparently didn’t impact voters’ opinions.

The poll, released Sunday afternoon, stayed relatively the same at the top, with Clemson and Alabama keeping the top spots. LSU fell out of the poll after losing at Missouri Saturday, becoming the first defending national champion to be unranked since 2011.

The Big Ten Conference had five teams ranked: No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 16 UW, No. 19 Michigan and No. 24 Minnesota. The conference will begin games next weekend.

Here’s a look at the poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Clemson 4-0 (59)

2. Alabama 3-0 (2)

3. Georgia 3-0 (1)

4. Notre Dame 3-0

5. North Carolina 3-0

6. Ohio State 0-0

7. Oklahoma State 3-0

8. Cincinnati 3-0