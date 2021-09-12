Badgers stay put in AP Top 25 Poll after win over Eastern Michigan

The University of Wisconsin kept its place in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday coming off its home win over Eastern Michigan.
UW was stayed at 18th in the poll.
The Badgers (1-1) have a bye this week before taking on No. 12 Notre Dame on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Alabama 2-0 (60)
2. Georgia 2-0 (3)
3. Oklahoma 2-0
4. Oregon 2-0
5. Iowa 2-0
6. Clemson 1-1
7. Texas A&M 2-0
8. Cincinnati 2-0
9. Ohio State 1-1
10. Penn State 2-0
11. Florida 2-0
12. Notre Dame 2-0
13. UCLA 2-0
14. Iowa State 1-1
15. Virginia Tech 2-0
16. Coastal Carolina 2-0
17. Ole Miss 2-0
18. Wisconsin 1-1
19. Arizona State 2-0
20. Arkansas 2-0
21. North Carolina 1-1
22. Auburn 2-0
23. BYU 2-0
24. Miami 1-1
25. Michigan 2-0
Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, and Army 1.