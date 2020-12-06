Badgers stay in AP Top 25 after loss to Indiana

After a second consecutive loss, the University of Wisconsin football team took a tumble in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

UW (2-2) dropped seven spots down to No. 25 after falling 14-6 at home to now-No. 8 Indiana.

The Badgers are scheduled to face No. 19 Iowa (5-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It will be the Badgers’ first chance to defend a trophy this season with the Heartland Trophy on the line. Other trophy games against Nebraska and Minnesota were canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

There were two other Big Ten teams ranked in the AP poll — No. 3 Ohio State and No. 15 Northwestern.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Alabama 9-0 (62)

2. Notre Dame 10-0

3. Ohio State 5-0

4. Clemson 9-1

5. Texas A&M 7-1

6. Florida 8-1