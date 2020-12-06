 Skip to main content
Badgers stay in AP Top 25 after loss to Indiana
Badgers stay in AP Top 25 after loss to Indiana

After a second consecutive loss, the University of Wisconsin football team took a tumble in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

UW (2-2) dropped seven spots down to No. 25 after falling 14-6 at home to now-No. 8 Indiana.

The Badgers are scheduled to face No. 19 Iowa (5-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It will be the Badgers’ first chance to defend a trophy this season with the Heartland Trophy on the line. Other trophy games against Nebraska and Minnesota were canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

There were two other Big Ten teams ranked in the AP poll — No. 3 Ohio State and No. 15 Northwestern.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Alabama 9-0 (62)

2. Notre Dame 10-0

3. Ohio State 5-0

4. Clemson 9-1

5. Texas A&M 7-1

6. Florida 8-1

7. Cincinnati 8-0

8. Indiana 6-1

9. Miami 8-1

10. Iowa State 8-2

11. Coastal Carolina 10-0

12. Georgia 6-2

13. Oklahoma 7-2

14. BYU 9-1

15. Northwestern 5-1

16. USC 3-0

17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1

18. Tulsa 6-1

19. Iowa 5-2

20. North Carolina 7-3

21. Colorado 4-0

22. Liberty 9-1

23. Texas 6-3

24. Buffalo 4-0

25. Wisconsin 2-2

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1

