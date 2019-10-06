The University of Wisconsin football team didn’t allow an upset-minded Kent State to threaten its unbeaten start to the year Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Badgers’ 48-0 romp over the Golden Flashes didn’t change their ranking in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll, as they stayed at No. 8 for the third straight week.
UW (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) hosts Michigan State for its Homecoming game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be televised on Big Ten Network.
The Spartans (4-2, 2-1) — who are receiving votes in the poll coming off a 34-10 loss at Ohio St. — haven’t played at Camp Randall since 2012, when they won a 16-13 decision in overtime. The teams haven’t seen each other since 2016 when the Badgers cruised to a 30-6 win in East Lansing.
Michigan State leads the all-time series 30-20.
UW is one of five ranked Big Ten teams, including No. 3 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State, No. 16 Michigan, No. 17 Iowa and No. 26 Minnesota. Ohio State is tied for the third spot with Georgia.
Check out the complete AP Top 25 rankings below, with the teams' previous rankings in parentheses:
1. Alabama 5-0 (1)
2. Clemson 5-0 (2)
T3. Georgia 5-0 (3)
T3. Ohio State 6-0 (4)
5. LSU 5-0 (5)
6. Oklahoma 5-0 (6)
7. Florida 6-0 (10)
8. Wisconsin 5-0 (8)
9. Notre Dame 4-1 (9)
10. Penn State 5-0 (12)
11. Texas 4-1 (11)
12. Auburn 5-1 (7)
13. Oregon 4-1 (13)
14. Boise State 5-0 (16)
15. Utah 4-1 (17)
16. Michigan 4-1 (19)
17. Iowa 4-1 (14)
18. Arizona State 4-1 (20)
19. Wake Forest 5-0 (22)
20. Virginia (4-1)
21. SMU 6-0 (24)
22. Baylor 5-0 (NR)
23. Memphis 5-0 (NR)
24. Texas A&M 3-2 (25)
25. Cincinnati 4-1 (NR)
26. Minnesota 5-0 (NR)