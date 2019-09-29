A close win against Northwestern served as a bit of a wake-up call to the University of Wisconsin football team. It knows it has things to clean up after having to hold off the Wildcats 24-15 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
However, the close decision wasn’t cause for concern for voters in the AP Top 25 poll — UW maintained its spot at No. 8 in the rankings released Sunday.
The Badgers (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) have a chance to get the offense back on track when they host Kent State at 11 a.m. Saturday in their final nonconference game of the year. UW has never played the Golden Flashes, who are coached by former Badgers tight end and quarterback Sean Lewis.
UW is one of six ranked Big Ten teams, including No. 4 Ohio State, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Iowa, No. 19 Michigan and No. 25 Michigan State. Minnesota is also receiving votes.
Check out the complete AP Top 25 rankings below, with the teams' previous rankings in parentheses:
1. Alabama 5-0 (2)
2. Clemson 5-0 (1)
3. Georgia 4-0 (3)
4. Ohio State 5-0 (5)
5. LSU 4-0 (4)
6. Oklahoma 4-0 (6)
7. Auburn 5-0 (7)
8. Wisconsin 4-0 (8)
9. Notre Dame 3-1 (10)
10. Florida 5-0 (9)
11. Texas 3-1 (11)
12. Penn St. 4-0 (12)
13. Oregon 3-1 (13)
14. Iowa 4-0 (14)
15. Washington 4-1 (17)
16. Boise State 4-0 (16)
17. Utah 4-1 (19)
18. UCF 4-1 (22)
19. Michigan 3-1 (20)
20. Arizona St. 4-1 (NR)
21. Oklahoma St. 4-1 (NR)
22. Wake Forest 5-0 (NR)
23. Virginia 4-1 (18)
24. Texas A&M 3-2 (23)
25. Michigan State 4-1 (25)