The Big Ten Conference announced Saturday night the start time for next week’s slate of games, including the University of Wisconsin’s tilt at Nebraska.
The Badgers will kick off against the Cornhuskers at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
UW has dominated the series with Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten Conference in 2011, winning seven of the eight games between the teams, including the 2012 Big Ten championship game. Nebraska's lone win over the Badgers since joining the Big Ten came in the regular season of 2012.
Wisconsin has won the past six games for the Freedom Trophy.