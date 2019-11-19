The University of Wisconsin football team will have a lot riding on its Nov. 30 game at Minnesota.
First and foremost, the No. 14 Badgers want to get back Paul Bunyan’s Axe, which was lost for the first time since 2003 last season. But the game could also decide the winner of the Big Ten Conference’s West Division, so long as UW beats Purdue at home this week.
UW’s game against the Gophers will start at 2:30 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and be televised by ABC.
Minnesota snapped the Badgers’ longest winning streak in the rivalry’s history last season in a 37-15 win at Camp Randall Stadium.
Taylor, Cruickshank honored
UW junior running back Jonathan Taylor and sophomore kick returner Aron Cruickshank were named players of the week by the Big Ten Conference on Monday. Taylor was the co-offensive player of the week, while Cruickshank was the co-special teams player of the week.
Taylor rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown at Nebraska, and set the NCAA Division I record for most career rushing yards through three seasons (5,634). It was Taylor’s eighth career weekly honor from the conference.
Cruickshank picked up his first player of the week nod after returning a first-quarter kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown against the Cornhuskers. Cruickshank leads the Big Ten at 28.4 yards per kick return.