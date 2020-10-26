 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' start time against Purdue announced
0 comments
topical top story

Badgers' start time against Purdue announced

{{featured_button_text}}

The Badgers will kick off their next home game against Purdue at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Big Ten Conference announced the start times for the University of Wisconsin and other football games around the league. No. 9 UW's game against the Boilermakers will be televised on ABC, and can be streamed on ESPN. 

UW hasn't lost to Purdue since 2003, notching 14 victories in that span. The closest margin of victory in the streak for the Badger was a 47-44, triple-overtime game in West Lafayette in 2018. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was not permitted to coach his team's Week 1 win over Iowa after contracting COVID-19, and star receiver Rondale Moore didn't play in the game. Brohm didn't give a reason for Moore's absence when speaking with reporters Monday. 

UW is in the middle of its own COVID-19 situation, as redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz is waiting for a second test to confirm or deny his diagnosis, according to State Journal sources. 

Relive the Badgers' season-opening win with State Journal coverage

Relive Badgers' opening-night victory with State Journal's in-depth coverage of UW's rout of Illinois

From redshirt freshman Graham Mertz's coming out party to the UW defense's dominant start, relive all the action from the 14th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' 45-7 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini with the Wisconsin State Journal's complete coverage of UW's season opener. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics