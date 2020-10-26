Badgers' start time against Purdue announced

The Badgers will kick off their next home game against Purdue at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Big Ten Conference announced the start times for the University of Wisconsin and other football games around the league. No. 9 UW's game against the Boilermakers will be televised on ABC, and can be streamed on ESPN.

UW hasn't lost to Purdue since 2003, notching 14 victories in that span. The closest margin of victory in the streak for the Badger was a 47-44, triple-overtime game in West Lafayette in 2018.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was not permitted to coach his team's Week 1 win over Iowa after contracting COVID-19, and star receiver Rondale Moore didn't play in the game. Brohm didn't give a reason for Moore's absence when speaking with reporters Monday.

UW is in the middle of its own COVID-19 situation, as redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz is waiting for a second test to confirm or deny his diagnosis, according to State Journal sources.

