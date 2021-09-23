 Skip to main content
Badgers should have key defensive backs available against Notre Dame
Badgers should have key defensive backs available against Notre Dame

UW coach Paul Chryst describes what he sees when analyzing the Notre Dame pass rush and if key senior defensive backs will be available this week.

The University of Wisconsin football team’s defense should have a couple key starters ready to go for its showdown against Notre Dame this weekend.

Coach Paul Chryst said that coming off the bye week, all players on the roster were able to practice in some capacity this week. That should mean senior cornerback Faion Hicks and senior safety Collin Wilder — both listed as questionable on the team’s status report Monday — will play when No. 18 UW (1-1) faces No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Hicks and Wilder were both held out of UW’s win over Eastern Michigan two weeks ago, but the reasons why they were absent were not made public by UW. Both were on the sideline during the game.

Junior tight end Jack Eschenbach and senior safety Tyler Mais were also listed as questionable Monday, but appear to be available.

