Badgers' shot at Big Ten football title in jeopardy — here's why
Paul Chryst - Illinois Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to his players during the first half of the Badgers' season-opening victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin football team is already down to seven regular-season games in 2020 and that number is in serious jeopardy of going even lower.

UW announced Wednesday morning that Saturday’s game at Nebraska is canceled and it is pausing all team-related activities for seven days “due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases” within the program. The No. 9 Badgers are scheduled to host Purdue on Nov. 7, but it seems unlikely that game will be played due to the outbreak within the team.

The Big Ten’s revised conference-only schedule doesn’t include any bye weeks due to a delayed start to the season. The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game slate.

Download PDF 2020 Big Ten football tiebreakers

The Badgers entered the season as the favorites to repeat in the West Division and looked the part in the opener, routing Illinois 45-7 at Camp Randall Stadium last Friday night. But another game lost will put UW at the limit of the number of games required to play for a Big Ten title.

According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”

Twelve members of the program — six players and six staff members, including coach Paul Chryst — have tested positive in the past five days with additional tests pending.

Big Ten protocols require Chryst and other coaches to isolate for 10 days before returning to in-person coaching. Meanwhile, players who test positive will be held out of game action for 21 days.

Explore week-by-week breakdown of Badgers' schedule

