Badgers' shot at Big Ten football title in jeopardy — here's why

The University of Wisconsin football team is already down to seven regular-season games in 2020 and that number is in serious jeopardy of going even lower.

UW announced Wednesday morning that Saturday’s game at Nebraska is canceled and it is pausing all team-related activities for seven days “due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases” within the program. The No. 9 Badgers are scheduled to host Purdue on Nov. 7, but it seems unlikely that game will be played due to the outbreak within the team.

The Big Ten’s revised conference-only schedule doesn’t include any bye weeks due to a delayed start to the season. The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game slate.