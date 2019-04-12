The University of Wisconsin football team will hold an open practice for fans Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
The open practice, free of charge, is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and replaces the traditional spring game typically held in April.
"I don't really know when it stopped, but it stopped kind of becoming a game," UW coach Paul Chryst said last month. "You want to have something where it's open, so that's why we're going to have an open (practice), and then people don't have to pay money for it. You just come in and hopefully see it, but also you're not misrepresenting it by calling it a spring game."
UW's also holding other free events Saturday morning before practice. The Badger Sports Kids' fair runs from 9 a.m. until noon in the McClain Center, which fans can access by entering the stadium at Gates 2 or 3.
The fair includes interactive games and activities, the chance to meet UW student-athletes and giveaways for kids throughout the event while supplies last.
Athletic director Barry Alvarez will hold a town hall-style Q&A in the UW Field House from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fans can enter through Gate B of the Field House.
At the conclusion of practice, coach Paul Chryst, senior inside linebacker Chris Orr and junior running back Jonathan Taylor will take part in a brief Q&A.
The non-football game carry-in policy will be in effect for the open practice. Bags larger than 8.5 by 11 inches (including backpacks), food, beverages, camera lenses longer than 4 inches and video recorders are among the prohibited items.