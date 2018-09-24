The University of Wisconsin football team will play its second straight night game and third of the season next week against Nebraska.
The Badgers and Cornhuskers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 6, with the game set to be televised by the Big Ten Network.
UW defeated Iowa 28-17 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday night and defeated Western Kentucky 34-3 after a late start in Madison on Aug. 31.
Nebraska (0-3, 0-1) is off to a rough start in coach Scott Frost's first season but has another opportunity for its first win this week when the Cornhuskers host Purdue.
The Badgers (3-1, 1-0) are on their bye week before hosting Nebraska. They've won their last four games against the Cornhuskers, including last year's 38-17 victory in Lincoln, Neb.