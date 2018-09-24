Try 1 month for 99¢
Jonathan Taylor-Nebraska kickoff time
Buy Now

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor runs the ball during the fourth quarter of a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The University of Wisconsin football team will play its second straight night game and third of the season next week against Nebraska.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 6, with the game set to be televised by the Big Ten Network.

UW defeated Iowa 28-17 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday night and defeated Western Kentucky 34-3 after a late start in Madison on Aug. 31.

Nebraska (0-3, 0-1) is off to a rough start in coach Scott Frost's first season but has another opportunity for its first win this week when the Cornhuskers host Purdue.

The Badgers (3-1, 1-0) are on their bye week before hosting Nebraska. They've won their last four games against the Cornhuskers, including last year's 38-17 victory in Lincoln, Neb.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

View comments