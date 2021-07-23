Badgers seniors hope media days aren't last trip to Lucas Oil Stadium this season

That game left a lasting impression.

“I always think about how it was kind of a tale of two halves,” Sanborn said. “I mean, the first half, I thought we played really good football and second half, not so much.

“I thought that we were a different team in the fourth quarter, and they were the same team that they were in the first quarter — fourth quarter, first quarter, they're the same team. That was the difference. So we know that, we understand that. And that's where we're getting to. That doesn't just happen in that game, that happens now, in the summer and spring ball. So I think everyone understands that. So it's about what we do now so then when we get back here, we can finish the job.”

Ferguson let out a long sigh when asked of his memories of that night.

“We had a great mentality that year, we had a great message that we were putting out to guys, people were bought in. But it just kind of shows that we’ve got to do that much more to be able to complete something that we want to do,” Ferguson said.

This season will likely be the last chance for this trio to win a Big Ten title, something the Badgers haven’t done since 2012. All three decided to stay at UW instead of trying their hands at a pro career, and it’s unlikely they’ll do so again.