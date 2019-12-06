INDIANAPOLIS — University of Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor has been ruled out for the season, ending a strong career with the Badgers

Taylor injured his right leg last week against Minnesota, and will not play for the Badgers in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State or in the bowl game UW goes to.

Taylor was listed as questionable on Monday’s status report, but Friday’s status report cemented the end of his UW career.

Taylor is UW’s third-leading receiver this season, totaling 267 yards and two touchdowns on 23 catches. He is the only senior receiver on UW’s roster.

The Kansas City, Mo., product played in 52 games for the Badgers since arriving in 2016. He had 89 catches for 1,316 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

Offensive lineman David Moorman and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose remained questionable on Friday’s status report.

