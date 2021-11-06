Badgers senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor breaks out of dry spell in a big way at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY — University of Wisconsin senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor was almost nonexistent in the Badgers’ offense in October, tallying four catches in the month, including last week against Iowa when he didn’t catch his only target of the game.
But Pryor has preached patience throughout his career, and has told reporters on multiple occasions that during dry spells, he keeps himself focused on being ready when the ball comes his way. He was certainly ready at Rutgers, catching four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown all in the first half of the Badgers' 52-3 victory over the Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. His touchdown — a 25-yard completion in the end zone in the final minute of the second quarter — was essentially the put-away score, giving UW a 31-3 lead at halftime.
“My mindset, it wasn’t a want, it’s a need,” Pryor said. “I needed that. When the ball’s up in the air, my mindset is to attack it. Don’t wait for it, go up there and attack it. I needed that — when I saw it in the air, my mindset was, ‘I’m coming down with this and no one else is.’”
Pryor also got enough on a key block in the third quarter than sprung fellow senior receiver Danny Davis for a 72-yard score.
Badgers going bowling
The win was UW’s sixth of the season, making the Badgers bowl eligible for the 20th consecutive season. It extends the program’s longest such streak, and UW has the nation’s third-longest bowl streak behind Georgia (25) and Oklahoma (23).
“We have higher expectations than just a bowl game,” senior safety Collin Wilder said. “But bowl games are so much fun. Bowl games are made to reward teams for their success from that year. It’s a great feeling to know — for me personally, I’m sure the rest of these seniors would say the same thing — we get another game with this group.”
Paul Chryst is 5-1 in bowl games as the Badgers’ head coach. He said the bowl streak is meaningful because it’s a reflection of each of those team’s ability to earn another chance to play together.
“It’s never a given,” Chryst said. “I hear people talk about (the streak) … and I hate hearing it, because it’s not a given. You’ve got to go out and earn it. You appreciate all that goes into getting that opportunity. Anything earned is a good thing.”
Sixth-year senior Caesar Williams said achieving a bowl game is the expectation within the Badgers locker room, and now their objective shifts to making it the best bowl game possible.
“That’s the goal now — treat every game as if someone is trying to send us home,” Williams said. “We can make the bowl game better with each and every win.”
Acker makes an impact
With the game firmly in hand, the Badgers rested their starters for all of the fourth quarter and the last two drives of the third. UW freshman Jackson Acker — a Madison product who went to Verona — took his first college carry into the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
It was the first time that Acker had cracked UW’s travel roster, and he played in the first half on a third-down conversion, blocking for fullback John Chenal on a short carry.
Acker finished with three carries for 24 yards, adding the Badgers’ 305 rushing yards.