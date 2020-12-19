Badgers senior Garrett Groshek turns in career day while carrying heavy load in victory over Minnesota

But the UW defense held its ground to force overtime and Minnesota missed a field goal on the first series of that session. This time, the UW coaches put the ball in Groshek’s hands five consecutive times to set up the winning 30-yard field goal by Larsh.

“Just love the opportunity to be able to close a game out,” Groshek said. “Not just me, but the entire group out there, the receivers and quarterbacks, O-line especially, and (fullback Mason Stokke) and the tight ends. Everybody was looking forward to just getting back to Wisconsin football, running the ball, and we just wanted an opportunity to close the game out.”

The only thing left to do was parade around with the Axe and follow tradition by chopping down the goalposts. Groshek was content to look on and let his teammates do the chopping, but he was overruled by Jon Dietzen.

UW’s left tackle essentially picked up Groshek and forced him to take over the Axe duties.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to chop the goalpost down or not,” Groshek said. “But they made sure that I did. Just to have all those guys feel that it was important for me to do it means a lot, especially coming from a whole bunch of my brothers.”