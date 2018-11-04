The University of Wisconsin football team secured linebacker commitments from the 2019 class less than 24 hours apart this weekend.
After three-star Lincolnshire, Ill., native Maema Njongmeta pledged to the Badgers on Saturday night, outside linebacker Skyler Meyers announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
Both took visits to Madison this week, and 247sports reported UW offered Meyers during the visit.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Meyers, from Blue Springs High in Missouri, rates as a two-star prospect by 247sports and is unranked by Rivals. He didn't hold reported offers from any other Power Five programs.
Meyers became the 15th commitment in the Badgers' 2019 class.