The University of Wisconsin football team added another member to its 2019 recruiting class just five days before the early signing period begins.
St. John Bosco High safety Titus Toler, who had been committed to Colorado, pledged to the Badgers on Twitter and is reportedly expected to sign Wednesday, the first day prospects can do so.
The Bellflower, Calif., native rates as a four-star prospect by 247sports and a three-star by Rivals and ESPN. He also held reported offers from California, Washington, Washington State, UCLA, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Minnesota, Illinois, Oregon State and others.
UW now has 19 commitments in its 2019 class, and all are expected to sign between Dec. 19-21.