 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers secure commitment from Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves
0 Comments
topical top story

Badgers secure commitment from Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves

  • 0

Monroe’s JT Seagreaves quickly moved up the recruiting priority list for University of Wisconsin football coaches after a stellar showing at camp earlier this month.

Seagreaves, a 6-foot-6 tight end in the class of 2022, committed to the Badgers on Monday after an official visit to UW over the weekend. Seagreaves’ versatility and athleticism has been on display in a number of sports for the Cheesemakers, where he was a receiver and defensive end on the football field, a forward for the basketball team and a sprinter on the track and field team.

Seagreaves averaged 21.5 yards per catch for Monroe in the spring season, according to Wissports.com. He had six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in four games as a junior after posting 19 catches for 499 yards (26.3 per catch) and three scores as a sophomore.

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

He’s a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, a two-star per Rivals and is not ranked by ESPN. With his size and speed — he ran the 100-meter dash in 11.4 seconds last week at 6-6 and 220 pounds — there’s belief that the Badgers found a late-blooming talent who only will get better as he continues to mature.

Seagreaves is the third commitment of the 2022 class after Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett and Fall River offensive lineman Barrett Nelson.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics