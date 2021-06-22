 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers secure commitment from Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves for Class of 2022
0 Comments
topical
UW FOOTBALL

Badgers secure commitment from Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves for Class of 2022

  • 0

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

JT Seagreaves had two football camps at the University of Wisconsin, six basketball games and a track meet over the span of six days this month.

It was a non-stop schedule that bore fruit — Seagreaves earned a scholarship offer from the football program for his standout showings at those camps June 3 and 7. After an official visit to campus over the weekend that included time at Memorial Union Terrace and at coach Paul Chryst’s house, Seagreaves accepted the offer Monday, becoming the third class of 2022 commit and giving UW a quickly rising prospect.

“It's been really crazy, honestly,” Seagreaves said. “It came from very little. And I got my tape out there and got some numbers with track and some other things. And it's really cool because it just kept building. I feel like it got me to where I am now. And I'm really happy with the decisions I made.”

Seagreaves, a 6-foot-6 tight end, has put his versatility and athleticism on display in a number of sports for the Cheesemakers, where he is a receiver and defensive end on the football field, a forward for the basketball team and a sprinter on the track and field team.

That range of skills and year-round focus were things Badgers coaches liked.

“I think all the coaches love that side of me,” he said. “Me always wanting to compete and do my best at whatever I do. And they see that it's helped me be versatile and be better at several things to the best football player I can.”

Seagreaves averaged 21.5 yards per catch for Monroe in the spring season, according to Wissports.com. He had six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in four games as a junior after posting 19 catches for 499 yards (26.3 per catch) and three scores as a sophomore.

He’s a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, a two-star per Rivals and is not ranked by ESPN. His only other confirmed offer was from Illinois State, but he’d drawn interest from Minnesota and North Dakota as well.

With his size and speed — he’s run the 100-meter dash in 10.95 seconds at 6-6 and 220 pounds — there’s belief that the Badgers found a late-blooming talent who only will get better as he continues to mature.

Seagreaves is the third commitment in the 2022 class after Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett and Fall River offensive lineman Barrett Nelson.

With his college decision behind him, Seagreaves said he wants to add some muscle to his frame to prepare to play tight end at the collegiate level.

“Get faster, stronger, whatever they need,” Seagreaves said about his goals. “I’m going to work with (UW tight ends) coach (Mickey) Turner on some of the things about getting ready.  

“I think that I have a lot of potential at the tight end position with my size, but I also think I'm kind of versatile with some speed to be able to move around. … I see myself being able to play wherever they need me.”

Seagreaves mug 6-21

Seagreaves
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics