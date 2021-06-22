Badgers secure commitment from Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves for Class of 2022

JT Seagreaves had two football camps at the University of Wisconsin, six basketball games and a track meet over the span of six days this month.

It was a non-stop schedule that bore fruit — Seagreaves earned a scholarship offer from the football program for his standout showings at those camps June 3 and 7. After an official visit to campus over the weekend that included time at Memorial Union Terrace and at coach Paul Chryst’s house, Seagreaves accepted the offer Monday, becoming the third class of 2022 commit and giving UW a quickly rising prospect.

“It's been really crazy, honestly,” Seagreaves said. “It came from very little. And I got my tape out there and got some numbers with track and some other things. And it's really cool because it just kept building. I feel like it got me to where I am now. And I'm really happy with the decisions I made.”

Seagreaves, a 6-foot-6 tight end, has put his versatility and athleticism on display in a number of sports for the Cheesemakers, where he is a receiver and defensive end on the football field, a forward for the basketball team and a sprinter on the track and field team.

That range of skills and year-round focus were things Badgers coaches liked.